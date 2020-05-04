Watch Live today at 3: Michigan Gov. Whitmer holds coronavirus news briefing

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a coronavirus news briefing Monday afternoon.

Gov. Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer announced the restart of construction, real estate and other outdoor businesses, which takes effect on Thursday. She also extended the state’s emergency period through May 28.

The rate of growth in Michigan COVID-19 cases has slowed in recent weeks, and testing has increased by more than double since early April, while the positive rate decreases.

