Airbnb warns Detroit users to avoid parties, events amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – Airbnb announced Tuesday that parties and events are not allowed at Airbnb rental locations in Detroit amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company says that Airbnb hosts are not allowed to authorize parties or events due to the state’s current stay-at-home order, which prohibits events and gatherings.

Airbnb warns that guests who attempt to throw unauthorized parties in Detroit will be banned from the platform. The company also intends to cooperate with Detroit police in any investigations related to parties, events or violations of the stay-at-home order at a rental location, officials said.

The company says these rules are being enforced in regions with health mandates prohibiting gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbnb says it has also disabled certain features on the platform to prevent users from hosting parties or events at rental locations.

