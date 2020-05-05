Beaumont Wayne Hospital now open after temporarily closing during COVID-19 outbreak

WAYNE, Mich. – Beaumont Wayne Hospital is now open again after it shuttered temporarily during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The hospital started reopening Tuesday morning. Services will resume in phases as the hospital begins treating both COVID-19 patients and patients without the virus.

The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.

When the hospital closure was revealed, officials said it was temporary and that it would remain a COVID-19-only hospital in the event that cases spiked.

Phase I, which began Tuesday, includes opening the emergency room, resuming obstetrical services that were offered before the COVID-19 outbreak, and reopening observation and inpatient medical surgical beds and support services, such as the pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental services.

Officials said some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services, such as the infusion center, will also be offered.

The first phase does not include the trauma center. Officials said it will be opened at a later date.

Phase II will add more inpatient and critical care capacity.

Beaumont said all plans are subject to change depending on orders from the government and “the public’s willingness to observe social distancing protocols.”