Beaumont Wayne Hospital to begin reopening tomorrow after closing in midst COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNE, Mich. – Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital will begin reopening Tuesday.

The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.

When the hospital closure was revealed, officials said it was temporary and that it would remain a COVID-19-only hospital in the event that cases spiked.

Officials with Beaumont Health announced last week that the health system will reopen to patients with and without coronavirus after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

The reopening will start at 8 a.m. and will take place in phases as staff are brought back; some were laid off and others were moved to different locations.

Phase one includes opening the emergency room, resuming obstetrical services that were offered before the COVID-19 outbreak, and reopening observation and inpatient medical surgical beds and support services, such as the pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental services.

Officials said some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services, such as the infusion center, will also be offered.

The first phase does not include the trauma center. Officials said it will be opened at a later date.

Phase II will add more inpatient and critical care capacity.

Beaumont said all plans are subject to change depending on orders from the government and “the public’s willingness to observe social distancing protocols.”