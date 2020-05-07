Builders concerned as construction resumes in Michigan

DETROIT – As part of the plan to reopen Michigan’s economy in phases, construction businesses began to reopen Thursday.

It’s good news for construction and trade workers, but employees aren’t flooding back to job sites just yet because their work is now scheduled apart.

Mike Magnoli, with Michael Angelo Construction, said the job isn’t the same with only four people allowed inside a home at once. With a limit on many people can be inside, that means production will be slower.

“We lost the two months," Magnoli said. "4-6 months longer delay on these homes now.”

The other lingering problem is uncertainty with both workers and buyers

“Everyone has put the brakes on,” Magnoli said. “It’s a difficult time right now.”

Jim Clarke, with Robertson Homes, said the same thing. While workers are coming back, buyers are not. He believes they’ll lose an entire quarter of business.

“What we don’t know is when the buyers will come back,” Clarke said. "

Another challenge is permitting and inspections with local government offices still closed. The can do work electronically, but builders say that can take much longer than usual.

