Residential construction resumes in Michigan

WIXOM, Mich. – As part of the plan to reopen Michigan’s economy in phases, construction businesses began to reopen Thursday.

MORE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs executive order to resume construction, real estate

Michigan construction companies can resume commercial and residential work, real estate agents can start showing homes again in person and other outdoor jobs are allowed to bring employees back.

Every business is different and will have its own changes in policies to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Workers don’t expect Thursday to be busy as people are still practicing social distancing.

Workers are required to wear a mask, gloves and use sanitizers. Additionally, companies are limiting the amount of workers inside buildings with some businesses having more strict rules than others. It’s expected to be a much slower process to build a home than it has been before.

VIEW: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders