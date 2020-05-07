Investigation underway after 3-year-old Inkster boy stabbed to death

INKSTER, Mich. – Police say 3-year-old Zion Muhammad was found stabbed to death in his Inkster home on Lehigh Avenue on Wednesday.

“He was a beautiful little boy. We find it hard to believe that a person could do this to a little boy like that,” nearby resident Rick Huckestein said.

His mother is accused of being the killer. She’s now in custody after allegedly leaving the home in an Uber after the child’s death.

“She was kind of staying to herself. I didn’t know too much of her,” neighbor Demetrius Root said.

Root said he would see the woman from time to time, but had not seen her in the last couple of weeks. That exact statement coincides with what relatives and loved one’s claimed on Wednesday.

Family members said they had been trying to reach Zion’s mother for days but could not contact her. Once they finally arrived to the house -- someone who had a key let them inside and that’s when they found the 3-year-old’s body.

“I never really even heard him talk. I’d just see him in the stroller when she was walking up and down the street. I’d be like, ‘Hey little man,’” Root said.

After a brief search police took the boy’s mother into custody around 6 p.m. that same day.

“I don’t know why people are so like they are. We have enough going on with the virus and everything we don’t need this,” Huckestein said.

On Thursday, a man that identified himself as Zion’s grandfather placed balloons on the home, but was too distraught to go on camera.

Investigators are saying the child’s mother may have not been mentally stable.

“We understand that the mother may have had some mental issues, but our prayers go up for the family. It’s just unreal,” Huckestein said.

At this point it’s unclear how long Zion’s body had been left in the home. Local 4 is still waiting on his mother’s name, mugshot, and a list of charges.