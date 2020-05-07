Michigan family who says they were forced out of home during COVID-19 pandemic get help

DETROIT – If you saw the Martee Parks’ story Wednesday you’d know this man was at the end of his rope. But thanks to a few total strangers, it looks like his situation is about to turn around.

“Yesterday, there was really no light” Parks said.

Parks and his wife said they were forced to leave their home after not being able to pay in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Finally, he can now see that light at the end of the tunnel once again.

“Lot of people were reaching out. A lot of people were helping,” Parks said.

After the story aired, multiple people reached out from all over the country looking to help Park, his wife, Sheera and their three kids.

“They’re from Detroit. They just been reaching out, trying to help,” Parks said.

But a question remains: Why would Parks’ landlord make eviction threats when there’s an executive order preventing them? According to Attorney Todd Russell Perkins, none of this was supposed to happen.

“Evictions of individuals from either rental property or mobile homes is suspended until at the earliest May 15 right now,” Perkins said.

Parks is looking into taking legal action. However, he wants to give his landlord the chance to redeem himself.

“I’m trying to reach out to see if he wants to make it right. If not then, it’s time to move forward. We need to help each other as much as possible, especially in this coronavirus epidemic,” Parks said.

Parks is hoping to one day pay if forward once he’s back on his feet, by helping people in situation.