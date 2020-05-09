36ºF

Bird brings scooters to Detroit, offers free rides to healthcare workers

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A Bird scooter sits parked on a street corner on April 17, 2018, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Bird, an electric scooter rental service, will be offering free scooter rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

“Bird has begun a measured, methodical approach to fleet rollouts in partnership with cities around the world, including Detroit," according to a press release.

Detroit joins Denver, Kansas City, Richmond, Santa Monica, Austin, Washington, D.C., San Diego and more as cities that Bird has begun to roll out fleets of scooters. Click here to read more.

