Michigan family loses father, son within days from COVID-19

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A family gathered in Royal Oak to remember a father and son who died two days apart from coronavirus on what would have been Nathaniel Slappey Jr’s 50th Birthday on Saturday.

“I would definitely say that it’s been a rocky season, if you will,” said Nate Slappey III.

Update May 9, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,756; Death toll now at 4,526 with 22,686 recoveries reported

To say the last couple of weeks have been trying for Nate Slappey III and his family is really an understatement. He lost both his grandfather and father to coronavirus in just two days.

His grandfather, Nathaniel Slappey Sr., died April 30th at 80 years old. His father, Nathaniel Slappey Jr., died on May 2nd. He was just 49 years old. He died days before his 50th birthday on Saturday.

Family members and friends gathered early Saturday morning with balloons and posters, saying, ‘Until We Meet Again Nate’, to celebrate two great men, without the immediate family knowing, “I created a little text, and blocked his wife, and his three sons, from seeing it and sent it to everyone anyone I possibly thought of. I went on his Instagram and invited all of his friends,” said Ada Slappey.

It’s a perfect surprise for what turned out to be a perfect birthday.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):