Sinai-Grace Hospital teams up with DABO to offer free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT – Sinai-Grace Hospital is joining a coalition led by the Detroit Association of Black Organizations to offer free coronavirus testing to Detroit residents this weekend.

The move is part of a widespread effort to help battle the spread of the coronavirus. Sinai-Grace Hospital is located in one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

On Friday, May 8 the City of Detroit reported a total of 9,676 coronavirus cases. Additionally, the death toll in Detroit from the disease climbed to 1,156.

Read: City of Detroit reports 9,676 coronavirus cases; death toll climbs to 1,156

People can get tested without having to visit a healthcare provider, but must register. Registration can be completed by calling 313-706-2750 or 313-923-1655. If the phone lines are busy, individuals can register by emailing testing@dabodetroitinc.com.

Other organizations involved in the effort include The Disability Network Inc., Wayne County Community College District, Premier Quality Health Center Inc. and ACCESS.

The free testing will be offered at Sheffield Center Complex located at 12048 Grand River in Detroit. Free testing is being offering Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, May 10 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on site.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Saturday morning, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report.

Read More: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 46,326; Death toll now at 4,393