‘They killed my cousin in cold blood’: Lions safety Tracy Walker mourns death of Ahmaud Arbery

DETROIT – Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker mourns the loss of his cousin Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed in Georgia in February.

Arbery’s case garnered the nation’s attention after a video allegedly displaying the killing went viral. A public outcry commenced around the country because the men in the video were not initially arrested for the crime.

“That’s crazy they killed my cousin in cold blood like this,” Walker wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Arbery was killed on February 23 while allegedly out for a run when two men pursued him in a truck with guns. The men arrested for the shooting -- Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34 -- believed Arbery was a burglar.

“It’s crazy that a man was out there jogging by himself and just getting exercise and he was shot down,” Walker told E! News. “We can’t continue to kill ourselves and kill each other off. That’s not ok. We can’t continue with the violence.”

In an interview with E! News, Walker remembered his cousin as a “person full of laughter and joy” and said Arbery would always “brighten” his day. The Lions player acknowledged the national support for Arbery, saying “It’s amazing to have that much support, have that many people get behind one simple cause, and that’s justice…That’s all we could ask for.”

Walker also said that he hopes the country can “learn from this” unfortunate situation and find a way to “grow together”, as Americans “can’t continue to live like this.”

