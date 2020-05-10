Eminem, Twitter CEO to donate $1 million to Detroit families in need amid COVID-19 outbreak
DETROIT – Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Friday they were donating $1 million to help Detroit families in need.
It’s not the first time Eminem has made donations to aid those affected by coronavirus. In April, the musician donated a rare pair of shoes to raise money for the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.
Through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem said he was donating $250,000 to the city. Dorsey said he would donate an additional $750,000.
The announcements were made on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show.
$750k to @Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation to help folks in Detroit. 🙏🏼 @LilTunechi #YoungMoneyRadio https://t.co/YXikWa1Wqw pic.twitter.com/DNPxXe2XZY— jack (@jack) May 9, 2020
The city of Detroit, as of May 9, 2020, has 9,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.
More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.