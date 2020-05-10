Ypsilanti woman in critical condition after one-car crash

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s department is investigating a one-car crash that occurred in London Township on Saturday morning.

Police say an Ypsilanti woman, 22, lost control of a gray 2004 Ford Escape with a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat. The two were driving westbound on Grames Road around midnight when the driver lost control for unknown reasons, causing the car to overturn, officials said.

Both passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The individuals were transported to the hospital. The woman was listed in critical condition. The Monroe man was listed in stable condition.

Officials say it is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the car crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the Sheriff’s office at 734-240-7557.

