Clinton Township robotics team creates extra layer of protection for frontliners

A robotics team in Clinton Township is putting their skills to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Team 4810 I.AM.ROBOT, was founded in 2012 at the International Academy of Macomb. Since then, the team has grown from 7 students and 2 mentors to about 66 students and 14 mentors.

During the pandemic, the team has worked to create a special intubation shield box for hospitals, providing an extra layer of protection for frontline workers.

The group is hoping to raise money so they can continue creating these boxes. More info on donations here.

Watch Nick Monacelli’s feature story on the robotics team in the video player above.