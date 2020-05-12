Race for the Cure holds digital fundraiser amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

DETROIT – Race for the Cure pressed pause this year after filling Downtown Detroit for the past 28 years.

The race isn’t happening this year -- but the fundraising hasn’t stopped.

The race brings nearly 10,000 people downtown. Board President Gwen Moore said last year the race raised $600,000 for the Greater Detroit chapter.

Organizers are expecting a $400,000 gap. To help, the chapter is kicking off a digital fundraiser which starts on Monday.

It’s called Pink It Out. Virtual activities are planned every Monday this month -- starting with pink your pet, or chalk your walk.

