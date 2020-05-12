41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Race for the Cure holds digital fundraiser amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Race for the Cure cancelled due to COVID-19

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Race for the Cure, Fundraising, Detroit, Wayne County, Community, News, Local, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Detroit Coronavirus, Detroit COVID-19

DETROIT – Race for the Cure pressed pause this year after filling Downtown Detroit for the past 28 years.

The race isn’t happening this year -- but the fundraising hasn’t stopped.

The race brings nearly 10,000 people downtown. Board President Gwen Moore said last year the race raised $600,000 for the Greater Detroit chapter.

Organizers are expecting a $400,000 gap. To help, the chapter is kicking off a digital fundraiser which starts on Monday.

It’s called Pink It Out. Virtual activities are planned every Monday this month -- starting with pink your pet, or chalk your walk.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: