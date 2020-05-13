Pasture bedtime? Police return horse found standing in road in West Bloomfield
DETROIT – There will be no horsin’ around after dark, especially in West Bloomfield.
Police in West Bloomfield found a horse just standing in the middle of Middlebelt Road near Maple Road early Wednesday morning.
Officers took the horse down the old town road, back to its pasture. Nothing to see here.
When reached for comment, the horse said it wasn’t trying to “stirrup any trouble.” Sure, horse. Sure.
Found a horse standing in the Middle of Middlebelt and Maple this AM. Unexpected for sure!!! Officers took the young lad home to his pasture. pic.twitter.com/KyMAH5gNEN— West Bloomfield PD (@WestBlmfldPD) May 13, 2020
