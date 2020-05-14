Here are the new store hours, dedicated shopping times for Meijer locations in Michigan

DETROIT – Meijer announced Thursday it is adjusting store hours and dedicated shopping times to help customers get their groceries during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New hours

Meijer stores will now close overnight at midnight, starting Friday. Stores will open every morning at 6 a.m.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close at 11 p.m. and open every morning at 6 a.m., officials said.

Pay-at-the-pump gas station locations will stay open 24 hours a day, Meijer announced.

Dedicated shopping hours

Dedicated shopping time for senior citizens -- people 60 and older -- and customers with chronic conditions will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dedicated shopping time for essential service workers and Meijer team members will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Essential service workers includes all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement officers, according to the company.

Pharmacies will continue to open at 7 a.m. on each of those four days, Meijer announced.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “As communities begin to reopen, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

