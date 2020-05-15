1,949 Henry Ford Health System patients discharged within last 60 days
Michigan coronavirus cases top 49,000
DETROIT – On Friday, Henry Ford Health System provided an update on the latest developments in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus cases as of 10 a.m. Friday, May 15:
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 24,330
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 7,080
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 146
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 60 days: 1,949
- Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date: 11 days
- Average ICU days by discharge date: 19 days
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 49,582 as of Friday morning, including 4,787 deaths, state officials report.
