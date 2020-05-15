Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends order prohibiting evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended an order that suspends evictions during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday.

Whitmer signed the original order March 20. The extended order is in effect through June 11.

The order protects tenants from being evicted unless they pose a substantial risk to property or another person. It also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency.

“It’s critical Michiganders can self-quarantine and continue staying safer at home without fear of being evicted,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives renters and mobile home owners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the curve.”

Michigan is currently under a stay-at-home order. The order is scheduled to expire May 28.

