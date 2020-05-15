Michigan man caught driving with drugs, open liquor bottle in car, police say

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man who already had a warrant out for his arrest was caught driving with drugs and an open liquor bottle in his car, state police said.

Joshua Adam Lipponen-Wilson, 34, of Copemish, was pulled over by a trooper around 8:20 p.m. May 5 on Dzuibanek Road Near Kurick Road in Springdale Township, according to authorities.

Lipponen-Wilson had a warrant for failing to appear in court on an operating with a suspended license charge, police said.

The Michigan State Police trooper smelled intoxicants on Lipponen-Wilson and got permission to search the vehicle, officials said.

The trooper found an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle, but Lipponen-Wilson passed a sobriety test, according to police.

Suboxone, a schedule three narcotic, was also found on Lipponen-Wilson, and he did not have a prescription, officials said.

Lipponen-Wilson was arrested and taken to the Manistee County Jail. He was arraigned at 85th District Court on one felony count of possession of Suboxone and one misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Lipponen-Wilson is being held in lieu of $1,000 bail.

He is scheduled to return to court Wenesday.