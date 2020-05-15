Michigan officials hold budget meeting, request federal assistance

LANSING, Mich. – Lawmakers met in Lansing Friday to discuss a massive hole in the state’s budget -- all due to the cost of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders.

The School Aid Fund is down $2.2 billion, making school districts brace for big cuts.

Chris Kolb, Michigan’s Budget Director, is also insisting that the federal government assist the state, but there’s no guarantees any help is coming.

The Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2020-21 and 2021-22 can be read below.