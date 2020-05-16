Garden City man accused of targeting, killing sex workers in Detroit

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A Garden City man is facing charges after he allegedly targeted and killed sex workers in Southwest Detroit.

MORE: Man accused of deliberately, repeatedly striking pregnant woman in hit-and-run

Lawrence Paul Mills III is accused of murdering two women and assaulting two other women.

Detroit police Chief James Craig described what Mills allegedly did.

“Investigation determined he would approach his victims for a paid sexual encounter, engaging the sexual act inside of his vehicle and following the act after the victims would leave the vehicle, and they were on foot,” Craig said. '"He (Mills) would use his vehicle as a weapon, striking the victims in each of the four and possibly a fifth case."

Craig believes there may be additional victims, and he is urging them to come forward.

Craig said Mills allegedly hit and wounded a 34-year-old woman on Oct. 16, 2017. Then, on Dec. 13, 2017, he allegedly hit a 59-year-old woman.

Mills is also accused of striking another victim with his vehicle on Dec. 22, 2017.