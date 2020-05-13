Garden City man accused of deliberately, repeatedly striking pregnant woman in hit-and-run

DETROIT – Lawrence Paul Mills III was charged Wednesday in connection with an assault and hit-and-run of a 29-year-old pregnant woman.

Mills, a 32-year-old Garden City resident, it is the third separate hit-and-run incident he has been charged in connection with -- the other two were fatal.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Dec. 22, 2017, at about 2:30 a.m., authorities were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Campbell Street

Police believe Mills assaulted the then-pregnant woman, struck her with his vehicle multiple times and then drove away from the scene. The victim managed to leave the scene on foot to get to the residence on Campbell Street. She was rushed to a hospital.

Detroit police said after several years of investigation, they took Mills into custody April 24.

Mills has been charged with assault with intent to murder and knowingly assault/assault and battery of a pregnant individual.

“This is the third case where we have charged this defendant. The alleged conduct of Mr. Mills is deeply concerning," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "I applaud the Detroit Police Department investigators for the excellent work and for staying the course on these 2017 cases.”

Mills is expected to return to court Thursday morning.