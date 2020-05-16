New website providing resources for frontline workers in Metro Detroit
Michigan coronavirus cases top 50,000
DETROIT – A new website is helping frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in Metro Detroit.
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,079 as of Saturday morning, including 4,825 deaths, state officials report.
Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill has more on the site. You can his full report below.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.