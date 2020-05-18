Detroit man charged after police say he assaulted his then girlfriend, kidnapped her 5-year-old daughter

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with an assault and kidnapping incident.

Diamond Williams, 28, has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking, resisting and obstructing the police, and domestic violence assault and battery.

William’s 27-year-old-girlfriend and her 5-year-old daughter are the victims in the case, both are from Detroit. Williams is not he biological father of the 5-year-old girl.

Police said they received a domestic violence call near M-10 and 7 Mile Road in Detroit. When troopers arrived they were met by the 27-year-old woman. Williams is accused of having a verbal argument with the woman in her car.

Police said he reportedly pulled the emergency brake and forced the woman to stop the car with her 5-year-old girl in the rear passenger seat. Williams is also accused of punching the woman multiple times in the face, pulling her hair and chasing her away from the car before driving away.

Police said Williams stole the car and fled the scene with the child. Troopers located Williams and the child walking on Strathmoor Street and Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Williams was arrested and the child was returned to her mother uninjured.

Williams is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in 36th District Court.