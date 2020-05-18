Detroit Style Pizza in St. Clair Shores gets boost after celebrity’s rave review

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A little pizza shop in St. Clair Shores was having trouble staying afloat during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- but that all changed after a celebrity left a rave review.

On April 21 Dave Portnoy left a review of Detroit Style Pizza Co. and now orders are rolling in from across the country.

Portnoy is a famous online pizza reviewer and the founder of Barstool Sports.

