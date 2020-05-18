LIVE STREAM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan holds coronavirus briefing

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Monday to address the city’s response to coronavirus concerns.

Watch it live in the video player above at 2:30 p.m.

Detroit COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths

In addition to highlighting the most recent infection and death trends, the Mayor will announce a major further expansion of COVID-19 testing access for Detroiters without prescriptions at the State Fairgrounds.

He also will be joined by several partners to unveil a safe reopening playbook for small businesses to help them have their plan in place when Gov. Whitmer declares the state is in Phase 4 of her reopening plan. The Mayor also will announce a new multi-faceted program to provide a broad range of support and technical assistance to small businesses before and after they reopen.