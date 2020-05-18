Two men charged in Romulus armed robbery and police chase

ROMULUS, Mich. – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 23-year-old Detroit resident Dejon Demarkus-Roland Johnson and 23-year-old Ypsilanti resident Andrew Curtis Williams in connection with the armed robbery of a 24-year-old Inkster man and police chase.

On May 15 at 4:30 p.m. Romulus police officers were dispatched to the area of 9900 Wayne Road in Romulus in response to a telephone call about an armed robbery in a vehicle.

After arriving, the officers ordered three men out of the vehicle. The victim exited the vehicle and as the defendants drove away from the scene, they allegedly drove directly at one of the responding officers, who was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

The vehicle continued speeding before crashing into a carport a few blocks away. When the suspects got out of the vehicle, the driver reportedly pulled out a weapon and fired two shots at a police officer. The suspects continued to flee on foot into a wooded area before being apprehended by the officers.

Johnson has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, third-degree fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felonious assault and five counts of felony firearm.

Andrews has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Both suspects have been charged with violation of executive Order 10.33, which is a 90-day misdemeanor with a $500 fine.

Johnson and Andrews were arraigned on May 17 in the 34th District Court in Romulus. The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 27 at 11 a.m. in the 34th District Court. Both suspects received a $1 million bond.