Wayne County officials urge residents, motorists to be cautious due to threat of flooding

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Department of Public Services (DPS) is urging residents and motorists to take precautions due to a flood warning in the area.

Officials are asking people to drive with caution and to take steps to protect their homes, vehicle and valuables in case of flooding.

According to officials, Wayne County is receive more than 2 inches of rain. The rainfall could lead to road and freeway closures, basement flooding and severe surface flooding.

Wayne County officials provided the following tips for residents:

Avoid flooded road ways and drive with extreme caution during rainfall.

If you encounter a roadway that is flooded, do not attempt to drive through the flooded area(s), water can be deeper than it appears.

Do not approach any downed powerlines, electric current passes through water easily.

If you do experience flooding officials said you should follow these recommendations:

Never turn power on or off or use an electrical tool or appliance while standing in water.

Do not enter basements or other areas where floodwaters have reached any electrical outlets or panels.

After clean-up, make sure electrical outlets are safe to use before restoring electrical power.

Keep kids and pets away from cleanup areas.

When inside a flooded basement or building, wear protective gear such as gloves, goggles and boots.

For questions on flooding contamination or cleanup contact Wayne County Public Health Division Environmental Health Unit at 734-727-7400.

To report a road hazard or an environmental issue, residents can use Wayne County’s hotlines or go online at www.waynecounty.com.