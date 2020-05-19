55ºF

Have too many bottles and cans? Oxford police want you to donate them

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

OXFORD, Mich. – For many people across Metro Detroit their garage is becoming overwhelmed by all the bottles and cans they can’t return to the store amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Oxford Police Department is hoping some people won’t mind donating their cans and bottles to help a good cause.

