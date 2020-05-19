Michigan Gov. Whitmer to loosen restrictions for businesses in Northern Michigan

DETROIT – Going up North is a Michigan tradition for many families and after the governor loosened restrictions for businesses in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula and many people will be taking advantage of that amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Businesses could start reopening as soon as Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order allows for bars and restaurants in zones six and eight to reopen. This comes as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Mike Lietzke and Meredith Larson own the Lewiston Hotel Bar and Grill. They lost all of their hotel business from March to April so getting to reopen in time for the Memorial Day weekend crowd is a big deal to them.

Jose Mabesa of Washington Township and his family are excited to get on the lake and out to eat again. They’re hoping for good weather.

There are still restrictions for restaurants and bars. They must operate at 50 percent capacity.

