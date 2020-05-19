57ºF

Roseville police investigating after tip jar stolen from Leo’s Coney Island

Workers believe at least $150 was in the tip jars

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Leo's Coney Island tip jar stolen. (Roseville Police Department)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating after a tip jar was stolen from a Leo’s Coney Island in Roseville on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Workers believe there was at least $150 in the tip jars. Video of the incident was shared on Facebook.

If you have any information contact Detective Sergeant Gudenau at 586-447-4493 with any information.

Video of the incident is embedded below:

