Roseville police investigating after tip jar stolen from Leo’s Coney Island

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating after a tip jar was stolen from a Leo’s Coney Island in Roseville on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Workers believe there was at least $150 in the tip jars. Video of the incident was shared on Facebook.

If you have any information contact Detective Sergeant Gudenau at 586-447-4493 with any information.

Video of the incident is embedded below: