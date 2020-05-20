13-year-old girl sitting on couch wounded when shot fired into home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl suffered a graze wound when someone shot into a Detroit home early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, someone fired a shot into a house in the 15000 block of Snowden Avenue, just south of Fenkell Avenue, at about 1 a.m. A 13-year-old girl was grazed by the bullet as she sat on the couch inside. Police said she was treated for her injury at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.