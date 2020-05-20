Changes made to Detroit’s annual Ford Fireworks due to coronavirus pandemic
Fireworks to be held on Aug. 31
DETROIT – Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) the 2020 Ford Fireworks won’t be going off next month -- and when they do go off things will be different.
For six decades the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River have provided a huge summer celebration. Despite coronavirus, the tradition will continue.
The annual Ford Fireworks will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, without crowds, due to the pandemic. The show was originally scheduled for June 22.
Public viewing areas downtown will be closed. But Local 4 will be able to provide a virtual front row seat.
