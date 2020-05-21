Ferndale police seek ‘garage thief’, warn against leaving garages open amid nice weather

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale police are looking to identify and locate a person in connection with theft from a resident’s garage on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted person (pictured above) can contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541 3650.

Police say they responded to multiple daytime thefts from open garages on Wednesday. Lawn equipment and bikes were stolen, officials said.

Police are encouraging residents to close garage doors as weather improves in the state to prevent theft.

