Ford says President Trump wore mask for part of Michigan visit, then took it off

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Would President Donald Trump wear a mask during his visit to a Ford plant in Metro Detroit? Many were asking the question, and Ford says the president did so for part of the visit before removing it.

“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived," Ford said in a statement. "He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The president later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

Trump visited Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday. White House officials said the visit is to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment.

Trump spoke at the facility, which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Local 4 asked Ford if Trump will be required to wear a mask inside the plant.

“Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a company spokesperson said. "We shared all of Ford’s safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip.”

What would happen if the president didn’t wear a mask?

“We have shared our policies and recommendations," the Ford spokesperson said. "The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office was also asked about Trump’s visit.

“Ford and the UAW are doing incredible work for the country, and their ingenuity will save lives," Communications Director Zack Pohl said. "While the president’s visit is contrary to the governor’s order, this is an opportunity to showcase how important Michigan is to the response to COVID-19 and rebuilding our nation’s economy.”

The Big Three automakers opened Monday in Metro Detroit for the first time in nearly two months.