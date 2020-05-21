Four-year-old boy shot, killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed on the city’s west side.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Birwood near 7 Mile and Wyoming. Investigators said someone fired shots into the house, striking the child.

He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police believe the suspect may be been driving a white GMC minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.