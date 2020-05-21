Michiganders react after Gov. Whitmer partially reopens economy across the state

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) requires people to be very conscious of how they spend their time.

May 21, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,510; Death toll now at 5,129

Michiganders are asked to stay home as much as possible -- but a new order issued on Thursday gives people more latitude.

Whitmer announced Thursday that she is partially reopening businesses and lifting medical restrictions across the entire state.

People are now allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people. Retail businesses can reopen, and auto dealerships by appointment, on Tuesday. Retail businesses that reopen can have up to 10 customers inside.

Businesses need rules to protect workers -- like training them on infection control practices and the proper use of personal protective equipment.

