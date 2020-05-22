63ºF

Biden campaign ad in Michigan and Wisconsin criticizes Trump administration’s response to coronavirus pandemic

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)
MICHIGAN – A new Biden for President digital ad running in key battleground states, including Michigan and Wisconsin criticizes President Donald Trump’s administration for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad claims Trump’s administration failed to prepare the country and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the campaign’s third digital ad in battleground states.

