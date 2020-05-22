Detroit man charged in double fatal car crash

DETROIT – Detroit resident Shawn A. Patterson, 22, has been charged in connection with a fatal car crash that killed two people.

The victims are 26-year-old Hazel Park resident Leon Freeman and 33-year-old Detroit resident Teon Williams.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on April 26 at 11:46 a.m. Patterson was allegedly driving southbound on Baylis Street approaching Pilgrim Street when he ignored a stop sign and crashed into the car Freeman was driving with Williams in the front passenger seat.

Patterson left the car and fled from the scene on foot. Police and medics arrived at the crash scene and the two victims were dead.

Patterson was arrested for the crash on May 19 after an investigation. The suspect has been charged with two counts each of reckless driving causing death; failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and moving violation causing death.

“Fatal car crashes have increased exponentially over the past year, most as a result of carelessness, recklessness, or gross negligence by the driver that caused the event. This is a disturbing trend that can be slowed if every driver follows the rules that they learned when they were first licensed. This must stop,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Patterson was arraigned Friday morning in 36th District Court. The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 29 at 8:30 a.m. with the preliminary examination scheduled for June 3 at 9 a.m.

Both hearings are before Judge Kenyetta Stanford-Jones in the 36th District Court. The suspect received a $20,000 cash surety bond.