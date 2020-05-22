Southfield Parks & Recreation department cancels all summer programs due to coronavirus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Parks and Recreation department has canceled all summer programs through at least Aug. 31 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ: Gov. Whitmer loosens medical restrictions, partially opens businesses

That includes all classes, programs, camps, special events, athletic leagues, senior programs and trips. The Southfield Sports Arena pool will also be closed for the season. Evergreen Hills Golf Course and all Southfield parks and nature preserves will remain open -- playground equipment will remain closed.

“Parks & Recreation staff will continue to monitor the Governor’s Executive orders, CDC and county guidelines along with our city officials’ guidance regarding future programming and the appropriate time for the safe reopening of our facilities,” said Southfield Parks and Recreation Director Terry Fields. “In the absence of in-person programming, P&R staff have developed a virtual recreation program, Stay INterActive, that features daily activities, arts & crafts, games, helpful links, video tips and more. We will continue to develop and evolve this program and others throughout the coming months.”

Evergreen Hills Golf Course opened to the public on May 12. The course will continue to be open daily, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to dusk for walking rounds only.

The Walking Rate is $12 for 9-holes. All tee times must be booked and paid in advance with a credit card by calling (248) 796-4666. No cash or walk-ins will be accepted.

MORE: Touching surfaces or person-to-person? Clarifying the main way coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads