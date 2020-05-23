Could former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick get released from prison due to COVID-19?

DETROIT – High profile inmates like Paul Manafort and Micahel Cohen have been released from prison due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) -- and we might be adding former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to that list.

READ: Mayor Mike Duggan, other Detroiters react to news of possible Kwame Kilpatrick release

Kilpatrick’s family members said they’ve been told by the federal government that he will be headed for home confinement.

The home confinement approval for former Mayor Kilpatrick really is a streak of good news after hearing so much bad news. It’s something that’s been a collective effort being worked on by so many people,"

MORE: Family believes former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison next month

Kilpatrick, his family and supporters have lobbied President Donald Trump in February -- including state Representative Sherry Gay Dagnogo hand delivering a clemency request to the president personally.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit and federal prisoners were given COVID-19 releases.

If he is granted release from prison that doesn’t mean he’ll be walking around free. He’ll likely head to his sister’s home in Atlanta for home confinement for an unspecified period of time.

Watch the video above for the full report.