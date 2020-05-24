1 dead, 2 injured in shooting following altercation in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one dead and two injured on Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

Police say three victims were injured in a shooting following an altercation at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Blackmoor Street and Eastwood Avenue.

According to police, two known male suspects left the location following the altercation and then returned in a blue Chrysler 300. The two men exited the vehicle and fired shots into the victims’ black 2003 GMC Yukon and then fled the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old woman in the rear left passenger side of the GMC Yukon was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman, 29, was also shot in the front passenger side of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital where she was listed in temporary serious condition. The driver of the GMC Yukon, a 29-year-old man, was not shot but had minor injuries and refused medical treatment, officials said.

Police say the first shooter is described as a 24-year-old black man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 194 pounds and has a medium complexion. The second shooter is described as a 24-year-old black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a slim build and dark complexion.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

