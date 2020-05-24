Ypsilanti man charged in beating of 75-year-old at Detroit nursing facility

DETROIT – A 20-year-old Ypsilanti man has been charged in connection with the beating of a 75-year-old that happened at a Detroit nursing facility this month.

Jaden T. Hayden was charged by Wayne County Prosector Kym Worthy Saturday in the beating of Norman Bledsoe.

READ MORE: Detroit police make arrest after nursing home assault video surfaces

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says the beating took place May 10 at 6:55 p.m. while Hayden was sharing a room with Bledsoe in the nursing facility in the 16850 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Hayden allegedly severely attacked Bledsoe by repeatedly punching him in the head. Nursing home staff heard the commotion and helped Bledsoe who was seen bleeding with injuries to the left and right side of his head, the prosecutor’s office says.

The staff was led to believe Bledsoe had fallen from his bed. Bledsoe was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Hayden allegedly posted videos on social media after the attack, and stole Bledsoe’s credit cards. The videos were brought to the attention of the Ann Arbor Police Department. Information provided to Detroit police by Ann Arbor police led to Hayden’s arrest on Thursday.

Hayden has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, larceny in a building and two counts of financial transaction device -- steal and retain without consent.

“The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities. I truly hope that the facts of this case are one of a kind,” said Worthy.