Crews respond to house explosion in Birmingham

No injuries reported

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Chuck Jackson

Scene of house explosion in Birmingham on May 25, 2020.
Scene of house explosion in Birmingham on May 25, 2020. (WDIV)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Birmingham on Monday morning.

The house, on the 1300 block of Chapin Avenue near Woodward Avenue, had visible damage to both the side and front brick.

The explosion happened around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Police said the explosion happened after a resident turned on a light switch.

There are no reports of injuries.

