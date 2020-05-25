Crews respond to house explosion in Birmingham

Published: May 25, 2020, 10:31 am

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Emergency crews responded to a house explosion in Birmingham on Monday morning.

The house, on the 1300 block of Chapin Avenue near Woodward Avenue, had visible damage to both the side and front brick.

Another picture - both front and side of house lost a lost of bricks. pic.twitter.com/tzcouksHpl — Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) May 25, 2020

The explosion happened around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Police said the explosion happened after a resident turned on a light switch.

There are no reports of injuries.

Check back for updates.