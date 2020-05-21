68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Michigan Court of Claims says Gov. Whitmer can continue state of emergency without legislative approval

Republicans sued Whitmer for unapproved extensions

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, Lansing, State Of Emergency, Stay-At-Home Order, Michigan Stay-At-Home Order, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Court of Claims has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can continue to keep the state under a state of emergency without legislative approval.

Republican legislators sued Whitmer after she extended the state of emergency and stay-at-home orders without their approval.

Here is the official language in the conclusion of the opinion and order:

It is hereby ordered that the relief requested in plaintiffs’ motion for immediate declaratory judgment is denied. While the governor’s action of redeclaring the same emergency violated the provisions of the EMA, plaintiffs’ challenges to the EPGA and the governor’s authority to issue executive orders thereunder are meritless.

"This order resolves the last pending claim and closes the case.”

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: