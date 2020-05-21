Michigan Court of Claims says Gov. Whitmer can continue state of emergency without legislative approval

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Court of Claims has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can continue to keep the state under a state of emergency without legislative approval.

Republican legislators sued Whitmer after she extended the state of emergency and stay-at-home orders without their approval.

Here is the official language in the conclusion of the opinion and order:

“It is hereby ordered that the relief requested in plaintiffs’ motion for immediate declaratory judgment is denied. While the governor’s action of redeclaring the same emergency violated the provisions of the EMA, plaintiffs’ challenges to the EPGA and the governor’s authority to issue executive orders thereunder are meritless.

"This order resolves the last pending claim and closes the case.”