Organizations raise money to get Michigan frontline workers Personal Protective Equipment

DETROIT – Many people are pitching in to help frontline workers battling the pandemic by raising money to purchase Personal Protective Equipment.

On Memorial Day, we focused on a group of students delivering face masks and shields across Metro Detroit. From elementary school through college, they are keeping things interesting with some competition.

Students from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University are used to competing, but now they have joined forces to beat some pretty effective fundraisers.

RELATED: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,881; Death toll now at 5,240

Together the students have raised $13,000 to buy face shields and KN95 masks for frontline workers. Northville and Novi kids alone raised more than half of that.

The Michigan Indian American Community Service and Detroit Education Society turned to GoFundMe and social media to raise money for Personal Protective Equipment.

“This is absolutely amazing. All it took was two kids to get started. We made a flyer. There’s six Venmo accounts going all around Michigan to collect these funds,” said Dr Anita Saini of the Michigan Indian American Community Service.

The effort is all a part of a great life lesson about helping others in challenging times.

“It’s giving them tools that they will be able to use their whole life,” said Lipsa Sheth of the Detroit Education Society.

They are all doing what they can to help the community.

“Do what you can to help anyone. Stand up and help at a time like this,” said organizer Akash Rau.

On a rainy spring day, students dropped off face shields and masks at Fairlane Senior Care and Rehab Center on Detroit’s west side.

“Having kids this young getting us masks and shields is pivotal to protecting workers on the frontlines,” said Etta Brown, executive director of Fairlane Senior Care.

The kids are going to nursing homes, police stations and fire halls.

Anyone interested in helping raise money for Personal Protective Equipment can visit the three online fundraising pages below.

ONLINE FUNDRAISERS: