Police find human skeletal remains in Monroe County drainage ditch

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police discovered human skeletal remains over the weekend in a Monroe County drainage ditch, officials said.

The discovery was made around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in an open field on the south side of West Stein Road, west of Strasburg Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone.

Deputies were called to the field when a worker performing maintenance found unknown human skeletal remains, according to authorities.

The remains were taken from the drainage ditch and turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office in Detroit for an autopsy and identification.

Police said the gender of the remains is unclear.

Anyone with information about the discovery is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.