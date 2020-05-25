79ºF

Police find human skeletal remains in Monroe County drainage ditch

Remains turned over to medical examiner

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The location where Monroe County deputies discovered human skeletal remains on May 24, 2020. PHOTO: Google Earth (Imagery copyright 2020 CNES / Airbus, Landsat / Copernicus, Maxar Technologies, U.S Geological Survey USDA Farm Service Agency, Map data 2020) (Google Earth)

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police discovered human skeletal remains over the weekend in a Monroe County drainage ditch, officials said.

The discovery was made around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in an open field on the south side of West Stein Road, west of Strasburg Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone.

Deputies were called to the field when a worker performing maintenance found unknown human skeletal remains, according to authorities.

The remains were taken from the drainage ditch and turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office in Detroit for an autopsy and identification.

Police said the gender of the remains is unclear.

Anyone with information about the discovery is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

