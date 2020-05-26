82ºF

DTE Energy working to restore power to customers in parts of Detroit, Macomb County

37,000 customers experience outages

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – DTE Energy said an equipment issue on Tuesday afternoon resulted in 37,000 outages in some parts of northeast Detroit and Macomb County.

Crews are working to investigate the issue and restore power to customers as soon as possible, according to a statement from DTE.

Officials said they expect to restore power to half of the remaining customers before 8 p.m.

“We know these are challenging times overall; the heat wave is adding to the inconvenience. We apologize and thank you for your patience as we work to restore the remaining customers,” a spokesperson said.

DTE is distributing ice and water at the Roseville Community Center in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road after 7 p.m.

Officials warned that as crews work to restore power some customers may lose power intermittently. If you see crews in your area stay at least six feet away.

